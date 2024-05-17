'Wonderful professional' Matip to leave Liverpool

[Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to "wonderful professional" Joel Matip after it was confirmed the centre-back will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been with Liverpool since 2016, making 201 appearances and winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time at Anfield.

"In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip," said Klopp.

"I'm not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

"A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being. We have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

"Joel's qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don't think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

"I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn't care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful."