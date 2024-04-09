'I wonder if we should try to find a place for Piroe'

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix reflect on a rare defeat at the hands of Coventry City as the Championship title race took another turn.

The panel ask why it happened and what needs to happen now for an instant response.

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Rix questioned whether it is time for manager Daniel Farke to rotate striker Patrick Bamford for Joel Piroe, who came off the bench as part of a double change which saw Bamford replaced and then scored the consolation against the Sky Blues.

"He [Bamford] usually thrives with competition and sticking someone else in," he said.

"Piroe's come in and scored a goal. I know he doesn't necessarily play number nine but he was the guy in the summer we went out and bought to score the goals.

"I wonder if in this final little push we should try to find a place for him. I don't quite know where, I don't know if instead of Patrick.

"When he was playing with Georgi, it was more Georgi at nine and him at 10, and I don't know if he does the running that Patrick does.

"It's the same record again and again - same as the Bielsa era. The stuff Bamford does off the ball is why he gets so many games.

"He does score a few but his pressing of defenders and stuff like that is his main skill. Farke's said his commitment without the ball has been good, but I feel he hasn't been doing it."

