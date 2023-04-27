Wonder who Chicago Bears latest draft pick is? Here's a list of their 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Chicago Bears will open the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 9 pick overall, but have a total of 10 picks in this year's draft.

The Bears will tack on two second round picks and a third round selection on Day 2, and finish Day 3 with two picks in every round except for the sixth, where the Bears are without a pick.

Here's a look at who the Bears selected in this year's draft:

NFL Draft: The Chicago Bears have made 95 first-round draft picks since 1936. Here's the list.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks by round

Round 1, Pick 9 (from Carolina): TBD.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from Baltimore): TBD.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from Carolina): TBD.

Round 3, Pick 64: TBD.

Round 4, Pick 103: TBD.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from Philadelphia): TBD.

Round 5, Pick 136: TBD.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from New England): TBD.

Round 7, Pick 218: TBD.

Round 7, Pick 258*: TBD.

*Compensatory selection

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NFL Draft 2023: List of Chicago Bears draft picks