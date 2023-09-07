Who won the Week 3 Prep Football Hero Poll?

LAS CRUCES – Mayfield wide receiver/defensive end Brian Coyle won the Week 3 Prep Football Hero Poll.

Coyle had a receiving touchdown and was in on four of the Trojans sacks on defense in a win over Organ Mountain.

Coyle received 397 of the 865 votes (45.9%).

Organ Mountain running back EJ Guerra finished second and Centennial quarterback Daniel Hernandez was third.

Please vote in the Week 4 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

