Who won the Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll?

LAS CRUCES – Gadsden running back Ryan Hernandez won the Week 1 Prep Football Hero.

Hernandez rushed for 116 yards with three touchdowns on 14 carries in Gadsden's victory over Ruidoso. Hernandez received 849 of the 1,625 votes (52.25%) to win the poll.

Mayfield receiver/defensive back Zaiden Salcido was second and Las Cruces receiver Nate Libby was third.

Please vote in the Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

