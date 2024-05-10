‘I won’t run without it’: Runner to carry American flag for River Bank Run 25K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, more than 10,000 runners are expected to compete in the Amway River Bank Run, and it can be easy to get lost in the crowd.

One runner has found a way to stand out.

“Running inspires me. If I can get out in the nice weather and just go for a run, it helps me mentally. Whatever I’m going through, go with the wind,” Zach Baker said.

Running with an American flag started two years ago for this 26-year-old chef, who wanted to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. Baker ran up and down Grand Rapids’ infamous Division Street stairs nine times and then 11, all while hoisting the flag.

“Ever since, I ran with the flag, and I won’t run without it. Windy. Snow. Downpours. Cold. Hot,” Baker said.

Then, in March, Baker ran 22 miles from his home in Plainfield Township to Sand Lake “to honor 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.”

“One mile for each veteran … It’s too many. It was a very tearful run. Thankfully a lot of people who passed me on the trail would give me high fives, just smile, and say keep going,” he said.

Baker is no stranger to the River Bank Run. Saturday will be the fifth time he’s competed in the race, but his first 25K with the American flag.

And when the going gets tough, Baker looks to the flag and gets going — never forgetting what it’s all about.

“Freedom isn’t free. There’s a lot of men and women who keep fighting for our freedom … I’m proud to be an American. And to the men and women who have fought for you and me, I just want to say thank you to them … It’s just one small act for the big picture,” he said.

