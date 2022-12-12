Here’s who won’t be playing for Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl

Attrition was always going to be a factor for the Florida Gators once the season came to an end, and we now have a good idea of who will and won’t be playing for UF when the Las Vegas Bowl comes around.

A number of players have entered the transfer portal and are expected to miss the game. For the purposes of this list, Gators Wire will assume those players won’t be on the field unless stated otherwise. The more significant questions surround those who have declared for the NFL draft and have to decide whether risking their health for one final game is worth it.

Anthony Richardson is the big name that we already know won’t be playing for Florida. He’s a potential first-round pick and can’t risk an injury that would cripple his draft stock. Will others follow his lead or will they decide to play one more game wearing the Orange and Blue?

Sitting Out: QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson announced that he’d be missing the bowl game at the same time he announced his declaration for the NFL draft. [autotag]Jack Miller III[/autotag] is set to start under center for the Gators.

Sitting Out: OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Billy Napier confirmed that offensive guard [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] will miss the Gators’ bowl game, but he will play in the Senior Bowl.

Story continues

Sitting Out: LB Ventrell Miller

Ventrell Miller will forgo the Bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/KFMkmeVjJo — Nick Marcinko (@nick_marcinko) December 7, 2022

Linebacker and defensive leader [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag] will be walking the stage for graduation on the same day Florida plays its bowl game. He will play in the Senior Bowl, though.

Playing: DT Gervon Dexter

Yes — Gervon Dexter (@GervonDexter) December 6, 2022

Defensive tackle [autotag]Gervon Dexter[/autotag] is also headed to the NFL, but he will play in one final game for Florida.

Sitting Out: WR Justin Shorter

Former @PennStateFball wide receiver Justin Shorter announced that he will forgo Florida's bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. https://t.co/UfoAUCD6ye — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 1, 2022

Florida’s top receiver [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag] will forgo the team’s bowl game in preparation of the NFL draft.

Transfer portal players

There are over a dozen more players in the transfer portal for Florida, but some might play for the team in the Las Vegas Bowl. Gators Wire will add those who confirm that they will play in the game to this list. Otherwise, consider their Florida careers to have come to an end.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire