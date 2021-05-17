It won’t take much for Zach Wilson to be best No. 2 in Jets history

There sure is a lot of pressure mounting on the shoulders of Zach Wilson.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Wilson is being looked at as the next potential savior in New York, someone who can change New York’s quarterback misfortunes.

While there are certainly high expectations, it won’t take much for Wilson to be the best No. 2 in Jets history. That number has been granted to mostly kickers and players that haven’t made an impact on the organization.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the six Jets to wear the No. 2 before Wilson.

K Jason Myers, 2018

Jason Myers parlayed a career year with Gang Green into a long-term contract with Seattle. After hitting on 91.7% of his field goals on 36 attempts -- one of the best seasons of any kicker in franchise history -- Myers was named a Pro Bowler. Three years later and the Jets are still looking to replace him.

K Nick Folk, 2010-17

Nick Folk is one of the greatest kickers in Jets history and is easily the best player to don No. 2 during his time in New York. Not only did Folk provide some postseason heroics with his leg, but he was a reliable player for his position. He finished his seven-year career with Gang Green hitting 82.2% of his field goals on 213 attempts while also knocking down 99% of his extra point attempts. Folk is currently with the New England Patriots.

K Raul Allergre, 1991

While Raul Allegre is more known for being a two-time Super Bowl-winning placekicker with a different New York team, his leg helped the Jets make the playoffs. Gang Green signed Allegre in December 1991 and he kicked a game-winning field goal to help the Jets clinch a playoff berth. He retired the following training camp.

K Toni Linhart, 1979

The late Toni Linhart was an Austrian football player before making the transition to America. The Jets signed Linhart midway through the 1979 season after he was waived by the Baltimore Colts. He missed three extra points and a field goal during his time with the Jets. He was subsequently cut and never played in the NFL again.

QB Ed Chlebek, 1963

Ed Chlebek is the only quarterback in New York Jets history to wear the No. 2. He played in two games for Gang Green, completing 2-4 passes for five yards. Chlebek is more known for his work on the sidelines, as he was a college head coach with Eastern Michigan, Boston College and Kent State from 1976-82.

DB Billy Atkins, 1962-1963

The late Billy Atkins intercepted four passes in nine games for the New York Titans and Jets between 1962-63. He recorded 20 interceptions for his career and later became the head coach at Troy State University, where he worked from 1966-71.

