‘I won’t ever box here again’: Tyson Fury rules out future fights in UK as Anthony Joshua talks continue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rathborn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Tyson Fury maintains he will never fight in the UK again&lt;/p&gt; (IFL TV)

Tyson Fury maintains he will never fight in the UK again

(IFL TV)

Tyson Fury has revealed he will not fight in the UK again and intends to see out his career in Las Vegas with talks ongoing to face Anthony Joshua in a fight that will decide the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

The WBC champion has been discussing his future with discussions continuing for an all-British super fight with Joshua, who holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles.

But Fury maintains a third fight with Deontay Wilder, who he knocked out last year, is still on the cards, but neither fight has a chance of taking place at home.

“Don’t write Wilder off out of the equation, he could be fighting me next, who knows? I could have a third trilogy yet,” Fury told IFL TV.

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury should be delayed, demands Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter

“Like I said, there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. Wilder might be next.

“I won’t ever box here again. Finished. Superstar of world boxing is not going to box in a small hall show somewhere.

“It's got to be in the capital of entertainment in the world. My home city is Vegas, I've had my last three fights there.

“My last four fights have been California, Staples Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena, MGM, they've all been over there. So I intend to stay there and end my career over there.”

READ MORE: Eddie Hearn promises Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight ‘will happen’

Fury also admitted he’s calm about his future and the possibility that the Joshua fight fails to materialise.

“I’m not too bothered, I’ve made plenty of money in my career, I’ve got no debts, I’m alright,” Fury added.

“When it happens it happens, when it doesn’t, it doesn’t, it’s one of them.

“It’s out of my hands. Whenever it [the pandemic] finishes it finishes.”

Read More

Eddie Hearn maintains Anthony Joshua will ‘do a job’ on Tyson Fury due to ‘plan’

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally agree terms for undisputed fight, says Bob Arum

Anthony Joshua calls himself the ‘boss’ in Tyson Fury fight talks

Anthony Joshua reacts to video of Tyson Fury looking out of shape

Recommended Stories

  • Lamar Jackson’s 5th year option will cost Ravens small fortune

    With a price tag of over $23 million, QB Lamar Jackson's 5th-year option will be pretty expensive for the Baltimore Ravens

  • Extended highlights: Man City 5, Southampton 2

    Manchester City got back on track with a defensively lackluster but comprehensive win against lively Southampton.

  • Liverpool put domestic troubles behind them to progress in Champions League

    Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored as the Reds beat RB Leipzig 2-0 for a 4-0 aggregate triumph.

  • Do quarterbacks have an “obligation” to other quarterbacks to maximize earnings?

    The best justification for selfishness is selflessness. From time to time, a quarterback who maxes out his leverage and in turn his contract attributes the hard bargain he drove to the fact that other quarterbacks will eventually be trying to get paid, too. On Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott cited that mindset in getting the [more]

  • Soccer: Depleted Canada looking to grow at Olympic qualifying tournament

    The selection process for the Canadian team competing at this month's CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament may have been hampered by COVID-19 and other issues but head coach Mauro Biello remains confident in his squad. Nine Toronto FC players were on the provisional roster but, due to positive COVID-19 tests at the MLS club's training camp, none made the 20-player squad named on Wednesday that will compete in the March 18-30 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. Biello said it did not make much sense to select the Toronto players as they would be in quarantine and miss Canada's first game before being thrown into the second match without any training.

  • Falcons draft QB Trey Lance in Draft Wire’s new mock

    With as many as five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, analysts believe the Atlanta Falcons will draft one with the fourth-overall pick.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021 Sleepers: Pitchers

    Fred Zinkie looks towards the later rounds of fantasy baseball drafts to identify some sleeper pitchers.

  • Adam Schefter talks about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo joining Patriots

    Jimmy Garoppolo landing with the Patriots isn't unrealistic by any means.

  • Klopp reacts as Liverpool reasserts itself as Champions League power

    "We had to switch off that Premier League stuff, get here and give it a proper try," Klopp said of Liverpool. "The boys really enjoyed themselves tonight"

  • Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' costar calls Oprah interview 'insignificant' before walking back comments

    Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's dad in "Suits," and tweeted that the duchess would always have a friend in him.

  • LaMelo Ball is remaining a Hornets starter. Here’s who Charlotte should start with him

    Devonte Graham is expected back in the lineup vs. the Pistons tonight after missing 7 games with a sore left knee cap. Answering your Hornets questions in today’s mailbag.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

    Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice by winning the fourth stage, a 188-km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday. The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in last year's Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3-km climb at an average gradient of 6%. German Maximilian Schachmann took second place and France's Guillaume Martin finished third, both crossing the line 12 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

    Officially, the Texans’ stance toward disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson is that they’re keeping him, not trading him. But that stance is starting to soften. That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who interviewed Texans head coach David Culley for a podcast that will be posted later today. Trotter wrote on Twitter that based [more]

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

    Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak. Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled.

  • Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension

    Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.