“He won’t blindly accept what’s put in front of him”: Erik ten Hag set to challenge INEOS on key transfer issue



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to challenge the powerbrokers at Old Trafford on his influence on the club’s signings and recruitment efforts.

After more than two weeks of conducting their end-of-season review, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS finally decided to stick with Ten Hag and keep him in place as United boss.

On Tuesday evening, David Ornstein of The Athletic relayed that United’s audit of the 2023/24 campaign concluded by the top brass electing to carry on with Ten Hag.

For months, there was speculation surrounding his future and in a remarkable turn of events for the Dutchman, he’s now in line for a new two-year deal at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that as part of Ten Hag’s new contract at United, he could see his title changed from manager to head coach.

It’s believed that INEOS want someone whose sole focus will be on coaching the team while other aspects of the club such as recruitment are left to more qualified professionals.

This information was corroborated by i news, who divulged that Ten Hag’s role is set to change. Jason Wilcox and director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves will lead this summer’s transfer window activity, with the 54-year-old taking a back seat. Before, Ten Hag enjoyed great influence in picking out targets and bringing them in but with little success.

Most of his signings have not been successful, and no one represents this failure more than Antony, for whom United spent £86 million to acquire from Ajax.

However, according to The Times, Ten Hag still wants to have veto power on transfers and he will not give it up without a fight.

The newspaper says, “Ten Hag has spent the past 2½ weeks on holiday in Ibiza with his family, but it has not been an entirely relaxing affair for him. He has been displeased by the slow pace of United’s “post-season review”, which was launched after the FA Cup final win, and the lack of communication and transparency from the club.”

“They have essentially kept him in the dark over a process that is centred around his future and whether he should be replaced. Interviews with several candidates have taken place, some of whom were clearly poor fits.”

“For those reasons, expect Ten Hag and his advisers to take a bullish approach to contract negotiations with Ineos. He will not blindly accept what is put in front of him. Ten Hag wants to feel empowered and not be a lame-duck manager, so he wants signings to be made that improve the squad — and he wants them to be through the door by the time United embark on their pre-season tour to the United States on July 24.”

“He is also reluctant to cede power to Ineos when it comes to transfers. United’s new minority owners, who are in charge of football operations, want to give more power to the recruitment team when it comes to signings, but it is written in Ten Hag’s present contract that he has a veto on all potential purchases.”

Ten Hag’s current contract ends at the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it by a further 12 months.







