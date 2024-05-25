Who won state? Results from KSHSAA’s 2024 baseball and softball championships

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Results are in from 2024 KSHAA state baseball and softball championship games from around the state.

BASEBALL:

6A – Olathe South (16-13)

5A – St. Thomas Aquinas (23-7)

4A – Rock Creek (28-1)

3A – Hayden (18-12)

2A-1A – Medicine Lodge (17-5)

SOFTBALL:

6A – Olathe Northwest (23-4)

5A – Bishop Carroll (27-4)

4A – Wamego (25-4)

3A – Frontenac HS (28-2)

2A-1A – McLouth (28-2)

Wamego softball beat Andale 5-0 in the 4A state title game, Rock Creek baseball came back to beat Pratt 7-3 in the 4A state title game and Hayden baseball took down Wichita-Trinity Academy 5-3 to claim the 3A state title.

