Who won the Senior Bowl? Justin Herbert...

After finishing up his senior season as Pac-12 Champion and Rose Bowl MVP, it was time for Justin Herbert to prepare for the next step.

So far, he has been passing with flying colors.

As the Oregon QB goes through the draft process, the expected first-round selection will be scrutinized from every aspect. He is, afterall, playing the most important position on the field, which also happens to be the hardest position to scout.

At the Reese's Senior Bowl, Herbert got the draft process off to an amazing start.

All week at practice, Herbet has impressed everyone watching; including Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

He's very talented physically. He's got prototypical size and athletic ability. He has a really, really strong arm. On top of that, he's extremely intelligent and he's very conscientious. He gathers information, he can process it and he can call it. He went under center for the first time, probably, in his career and he answered that bell with flying colors. Every day I continue to be impressed with the things we ask him to do and he answers really well.

The Bengals do own the first overall selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

However, he wasn't the only one impressed by Herbert in practice. The former Oregon Duck was named the MVP of Senior Bowl practices.

🚨Oregon QB Justin Herbert named 2020 @seniorbowl Practice Player-of-the-Week. pic.twitter.com/QLepYu76vd — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020

But how did he play in the game?

Quite well actually.

Herbert finished the first quarter with 83 yards on 9-of-13 passing and a touchdown.

Justin Herbert ➡️ Lamical Perine



First score of the #SeniorBowl!

pic.twitter.com/tnAViEEGqc





— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020

It wasn't all great though. The Eugene native probably had flashbacks to his junior season with this drop.

Helluva throw by Justin Herbert, but Jauan Jennings couldn't make the catch #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4OleyferHb — Suspended Again (@FTBeard1) January 25, 2020

After his performance, anyone watching came away impressed by how Herbert looked.

My early draft hot take is the gap between Burrow, Tua, and Herbert isn't that big.



And my suspicious is the way the league and Draft Twitter view Herbert will be noticeably different. https://t.co/vi1Ts3dv24



— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 25, 2020

HOLD ON ... don't write in JOE BURROW as the 1st pick of the NFL DRAFT quite yet. There's another choice ... JUSTIN HERBERT who is in the mix (along with CHASE YOUNG). As a 23 year Bengal ... I'm a pretty solid source. pic.twitter.com/AyYcUh3sZq — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 24, 2020

Duck alumn Geoff Schwartz has been on the Justin Herbert train for years and feels vindicated.

Oh look, Herbert is playing amazing with pro talent at the WR position. I've only said this would happen for two years now. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 25, 2020

Next up, Justin Herbert will attend the NFL Combine that'll take place between February 23rd and March 2nd. It's unclear if he'll choose to throw or just have his measurables taken and take part in some drills.

