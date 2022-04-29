Who won Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss who won Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss who won Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A common theme among new #Chiefs Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis? They both have a chip on their shoulders:
Although the first round of the NFL draft was loaded with defensive and offensive-line picks, a new crop of fantasy players emerged with major upside.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss their favorite and least favorite moves from Round One of the 2022 NFL Draft. Did the Jets win Day 1? What about the Lions? What were the Titans thinking? And Lamar Jackson does not seem happy with what many believed to be a strong first day for the Ravens. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Seattle came back from a two-goal deficit amid a hostile atmosphere as they attempted to score a rare continental triumph for MLS Cristian Roldan reacts after missing a chance to score for the Seattle Sounders against the Pumas. Photograph: Marco Ugarte/AP When it comes to the Pumas UNAM, the only certainty is uncertainty. In that sense, Wednesday night’s first-leg of the Concacaf Champions League final lived up to its billing in a match filled with surprises, twists and VAR-filled drama. By the
Devin Lloyd had high draft grades on him and the Jags saw an opportunity to trade up for him. That said, how do #Jaguars fans feel about his addition?
Eight conferences had at least one player selected in the first round, the Big 12 was not one of them.
The Minnesota Vikings have a new head coach and an open book for options in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down the rookie wide receivers drafted in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft
For the first time in years, the Green Bay Packers have two talented inside linebackers capable of staying on the field in all situations.
A Ukrainian soldier holed up in a steel works in Mariupol said his forces would fight for as long as needed and he urged world leaders to find a way to save civilians and the hundreds of troops trapped in Russia's "medieval" siege. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, spoke in an interview with Reuters from the steel works that is the last redoubt for the port city's defenders. Russian forces have reduced large parts of Mariupol to ruins around the vast complex and its underground catacombs, where Palamar and a Ukrainian contingent are making a last stand.
Who should the Vikings target in the second and third rounds?
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books. Here is USA TODAY Sports' instant insight into all 32 selections.
A ranking of conferences and how many players were selected in the first round of the 2022 #NFLdraft Thursday night.
Everything you need to know for Friday's action in Mexico.
2022 NFL Draft: Breaking down and analyzing every team's first round pick.
Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm react to a round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft that saw six WRs get drafted and two veteran wideouts get traded.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing tonight Source: Twitter @KellanOlson What's the buzz on Twitter? Christian Clark @ cclark_13 Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing. Willie Green said if anything he thought Booker would ...
Even for as historically rare as Georgia's defense was, Walker is about as atypical a No. 1 overall draft pick as we’ve had in a minute.
Sam Prince, a Make-A-Wish New Jersey recipient from North Caldwell, announced the Kayvon Thibodeaux pick in perhaps the most touching moment of the night.
Ex-president found to be in contempt after failure to comply with subpoena in New York state attorney general’s fraud investigation Trump at a rally in Michigan earlier in April. Trump had promised to comply ‘in full’ by 31 March, but did not, Letitia James said. Photograph: Junfu Han/AP Donald Trump is appealing the contempt of court order he received from a Manhattan judge that fines him $10,000 a day for failing to comply with a subpoena, according to documents filed Wednesday. The contempt o