Who won the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club? Xander Schauffele captures first major

Xander Schauffele captured his first major title Sunday, finishing the PGA Championship at 21 under to top Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke at Valhalla Golf Club. Schauffele sank a walk-off birdie on the par-5 18th to edge DeChambeau.

Schauffele's 21 under is the lowest final score in any major championship in history.

The putt that made Xander Schauffele a PGA Champion! 🏆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SjBehodFWu — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club