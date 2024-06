Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Sonoma? Winner is Shane van Gisbergen, plus full results

Shane van Gisbergen swept the West Coast road course swing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Saturday's win in the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

van Gisbergen nudged Austin Hill on a late-race restart to take the lead, then drove away from Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer to win his second straight Xfinity Series race. The driver of the No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet earned his first career Xfinity Series victory at Portland last week.

Austin Green, the son of 1994 Xfinity Series champion David Green, finished fourth in a Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet with Hill finishing fifth.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Green, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Ed Jones, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Josh Bilicki, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Alex Labbe, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Brad Perez, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet Preston Pardus, No. 50 Pardus Racing Chevrolet Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Boris Said, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Thomas Annunziata, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

