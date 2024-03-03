Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas? Winner is John Hunter Nemechek, plus full results

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
John Hunter Nemechek may not be a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular in 2024, but he sure is finding similar success to last season as a part-time driver with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Nemechek, now a Cup regular, dominated the second half of The LiUNA! en route to his 10th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek had a lead of about 1 second as the leaders went through final pit stops under green. By the time the final lead lap car pitted, Nemechek's lead was a comfortable 5 seconds.

Chandler Smith won the first two stages of the race to earn the two playoff points but fell behind Nemechek before final stops and finished third.

Cole Custer, the pole sitter, finished as the runner-up. Austin Hill, the winner of the first two races of the season, finished fourth.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  • 1. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • 2. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • 3. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • 4. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • 5. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • 6. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • 7. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

  • 8. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 9. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 10. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 11. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

  • 12. Aric Almirola, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • 13. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

  • 14. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • 15. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

  • 16. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 17. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • 18. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 19. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

  • 20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

  • 21. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

  • 22. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

  • 23. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  • 24. JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

  • 25. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

  • 26. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • 27. Nick Leitz, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

  • 28. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

  • 29. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 30. Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

  • 31. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

  • 32. BJ McLeod, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 33. CJ McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

  • 34. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

  • 35. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  • 36. Sage Karam, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  • 37. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • 38. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule, winners, results

Daytona (Feb. 19) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results

Atlanta (Feb. 24) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results

Las Vegas (March 2) | Winner: John Hunter Nemechek | Results

