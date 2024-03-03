Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas? Winner is John Hunter Nemechek, plus full results
John Hunter Nemechek may not be a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular in 2024, but he sure is finding similar success to last season as a part-time driver with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Nemechek, now a Cup regular, dominated the second half of The LiUNA! en route to his 10th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek had a lead of about 1 second as the leaders went through final pit stops under green. By the time the final lead lap car pitted, Nemechek's lead was a comfortable 5 seconds.
Chandler Smith won the first two stages of the race to earn the two playoff points but fell behind Nemechek before final stops and finished third.
Cole Custer, the pole sitter, finished as the runner-up. Austin Hill, the winner of the first two races of the season, finished fourth.
Here are the full results for Saturday's race:
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Las Vegas race? Winner, race results for The LiUNA!
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
1. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
3. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
8. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
11. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
12. Aric Almirola, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
14. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
16. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
17. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
19. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
21. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
22. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
23. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
25. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
26. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27. Nick Leitz, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
28. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
29. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
31. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
32. BJ McLeod, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
33. CJ McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
34. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
36. Sage Karam, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
37. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule, winners, results
Daytona (Feb. 19) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results
Atlanta (Feb. 24) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results
Las Vegas (March 2) | Winner: John Hunter Nemechek | Results
