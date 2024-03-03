Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas? Winner is John Hunter Nemechek, plus full results

John Hunter Nemechek may not be a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular in 2024, but he sure is finding similar success to last season as a part-time driver with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Nemechek, now a Cup regular, dominated the second half of The LiUNA! en route to his 10th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek had a lead of about 1 second as the leaders went through final pit stops under green. By the time the final lead lap car pitted, Nemechek's lead was a comfortable 5 seconds.

Chandler Smith won the first two stages of the race to earn the two playoff points but fell behind Nemechek before final stops and finished third.

Cole Custer, the pole sitter, finished as the runner-up. Austin Hill, the winner of the first two races of the season, finished fourth.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

1. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

3. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

8. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

12. Aric Almirola, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

14. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

16. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

19. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

21. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

22. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

23. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

25. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

26. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27. Nick Leitz, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

28. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

29. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

31. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

32. BJ McLeod, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

33. CJ McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

34. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

36. Sage Karam, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

37. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule, winners, results

Daytona (Feb. 19) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results

Atlanta (Feb. 24) | Winner: Austin Hill | Results

Las Vegas (March 2) | Winner: John Hunter Nemechek | Results

