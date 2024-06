Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Iowa? Winner is Sam Mayer, plus full results

Sam Mayer passed Riley Herbst for the lead with seven laps to go and held on after an overtime restart to win Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Saturday's race included several tire issues to possible contenders, including Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and AJ Allmendinger.

Mayer earned his second win of the season after a victory at Texas earlier this spring.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

SUNDAY CUP RACE PICKS: NASCAR Iowa predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

NASHVILLE RACE TICKETS: How to buy tickets for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Iowa race? Winner, race results for Hy-Vee Perks 250

Unofficial results

Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet Daniel Dye, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota David Starr, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet Brett Moffitt, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Glen Reen, No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Xfinity results in Iowa: Sam Mayer is winner Saturday