Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in New Hampshire? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results

Christopher Bell made a three-wide pass on the lap to win Saturday's Sci Aps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell and Cole Custer battled through a stretch of late-race cautions, with Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil all battling for a top-five finish. Custer and Creed leaned on one another coming to the white flag, and Bell took advantage with the pass into turn 1.

THEY WERE THREE WIDE COMING TO THE WHITE!



Christopher Bell steals one from Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed at New Hampshire. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/FPNJBNDtxb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 22, 2024

Creed finished second, while Custer finished third despite leading a race-high 115 laps.

Bell now has four Xfinity Series wins at New Hampshire.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

Unofficial results

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Alex Bowman, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet Justin Bonsignore, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-1) Mason Massey, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet (-1) Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford (-2) Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford (-2) Armani Williams, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-5) Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford (-6) Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (-7) Nathan Byrd, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet (-18) Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet (-108)

