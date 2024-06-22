Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in New Hampshire? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results
Christopher Bell made a three-wide pass on the lap to win Saturday's Sci Aps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell and Cole Custer battled through a stretch of late-race cautions, with Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil all battling for a top-five finish. Custer and Creed leaned on one another coming to the white flag, and Bell took advantage with the pass into turn 1.
THEY WERE THREE WIDE COMING TO THE WHITE!
Christopher Bell steals one from Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed at New Hampshire. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/FPNJBNDtxb
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 22, 2024
Creed finished second, while Custer finished third despite leading a race-high 115 laps.
Bell now has four Xfinity Series wins at New Hampshire.
Here are the full results for Saturday's race:
Unofficial results
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports
Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Justin Bonsignore, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-1)
Mason Massey, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet (-1)
Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford (-2)
Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford (-2)
Armani Williams, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-5)
Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford (-6)
Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (-7)
Nathan Byrd, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet (-18)
Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet (-108)
