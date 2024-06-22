Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in New Hampshire? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results

nick gray, nashville tennessean
·2 min read

Christopher Bell made a three-wide pass on the lap to win Saturday's Sci Aps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell and Cole Custer battled through a stretch of late-race cautions, with Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil all battling for a top-five finish. Custer and Creed leaned on one another coming to the white flag, and Bell took advantage with the pass into turn 1.

Creed finished second, while Custer finished third despite leading a race-high 115 laps.

Bell now has four Xfinity Series wins at New Hampshire.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

Unofficial results

  1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  3. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  4. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  6. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

  7. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

  8. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  9. Alex Bowman, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports

  10. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

  11. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  12. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  13. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  14. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  15. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  16. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

  17. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

  18. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  19. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  20. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  21. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

  23. Justin Bonsignore, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  24. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  25. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  26. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

  27. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  28. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

  29. Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

  30. Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-1)

  31. Mason Massey, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet (-1)

  32. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford (-2)

  33. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford (-2)

  34. Armani Williams, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (-5)

  35. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford (-6)

  36. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (-7)

  37. Nathan Byrd, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet (-18)

  38. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet (-108)

