Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Charlotte? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results

nick gray, nashville tennessean
Chase Elliott used strategy and fresh tires to take the lead late and win Saturday's BetMGM 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott started 30th in his first Xfinity Series start of the season but used an alternate tire strategy to move into the top 10. On the final pit stop with less than 30 laps to go, Elliott had a fresh set of new tires to put on the car while others had to pit for scuffs.

Elliott passed Sam Mayer and Kyle Busch on a restart, then held off both on another restart to build a lead. Brandon Jones surged to second place but couldn't catch the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Charlotte race? Winner, race results for BetMGM 300

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. Chase Elliott, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  6. Kyle Busch, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  7. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

  8. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  9. Ty Gibbs, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  10. Noah Gragson, No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford

  11. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

  12. Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  13. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

  14. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  15. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  16. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

  17. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

  18. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

  20. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

  21. JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

  22. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

  24. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

  25. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  26. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

  27. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

  28. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  29. Natalie Decker, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

  30. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

  31. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

  32. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  33. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

  35. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

  36. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  37. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

  38. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

