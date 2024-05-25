Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Charlotte? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results
Chase Elliott used strategy and fresh tires to take the lead late and win Saturday's BetMGM 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Elliott started 30th in his first Xfinity Series start of the season but used an alternate tire strategy to move into the top 10. On the final pit stop with less than 30 laps to go, Elliott had a fresh set of new tires to put on the car while others had to pit for scuffs.
Elliott passed Sam Mayer and Kyle Busch on a restart, then held off both on another restart to build a lead. Brandon Jones surged to second place but couldn't catch the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here are the full results for Saturday's race:
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Chase Elliott, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford
Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Natalie Decker, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
