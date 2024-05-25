Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Charlotte? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results

Chase Elliott used strategy and fresh tires to take the lead late and win Saturday's BetMGM 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott started 30th in his first Xfinity Series start of the season but used an alternate tire strategy to move into the top 10. On the final pit stop with less than 30 laps to go, Elliott had a fresh set of new tires to put on the car while others had to pit for scuffs.

Elliott passed Sam Mayer and Kyle Busch on a restart, then held off both on another restart to build a lead. Brandon Jones surged to second place but couldn't catch the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here are the full results for Saturday's race:

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Chase Elliott, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford JJ Yeley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Natalie Decker, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

