Who won NASCAR today? Ambetter Heath 400 results from Atlanta on Sunday

Talk about an encore...

Those who thought the Daytona 500, and its added day thanks to Mother Nature, was exciting, must have been wowed by Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which offered one of the best and closest finishes in the history of NASCAR. In the end, Daniel Suarez prevailed by just 0.003 seconds over Ryan Blaney and 0.007 seconds over third-place Kyle Busch in one of the most remarkable photo finishes in the history of auto racing.

It marked the second Cup Series win of Suarez's career after he claimed victory at Sonoma in 2022. It also locked Suarez into the Cup Series playoffs and gave Chevrolet its second win in as many races this season with William Byron scoring the victory in the Daytona 500 last week.

Atlanta was yet another race full of crashes and calamity. Here's a look at the final results:

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet, crosses the finish line ahead of Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Zero Sugar Ford, to win the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776111357 ORIG FILE ID: 2038835323

NASCAR Atlanta results

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (-1) B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Racing Chevrolet (-3) Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (-4) Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (-4) Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (-5) Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (-8) Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-10) Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (-17) Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-21) Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, (-38) Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford (-42) Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (-112) Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (-185) Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-194) Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (-258)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daniel Suarez prevails in NASCAR photo finish | NASCAR Atlanta results