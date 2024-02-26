Who won NASCAR today? Ambetter Heath 400 results from Atlanta on Sunday
Talk about an encore...
Those who thought the Daytona 500, and its added day thanks to Mother Nature, was exciting, must have been wowed by Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which offered one of the best and closest finishes in the history of NASCAR. In the end, Daniel Suarez prevailed by just 0.003 seconds over Ryan Blaney and 0.007 seconds over third-place Kyle Busch in one of the most remarkable photo finishes in the history of auto racing.
It marked the second Cup Series win of Suarez's career after he claimed victory at Sonoma in 2022. It also locked Suarez into the Cup Series playoffs and gave Chevrolet its second win in as many races this season with William Byron scoring the victory in the Daytona 500 last week.
Atlanta was yet another race full of crashes and calamity. Here's a look at the final results:
NASCAR Atlanta results
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (-1)
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Racing Chevrolet (-3)
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (-4)
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (-4)
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (-5)
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (-8)
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-10)
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (-17)
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-21)
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, (-38)
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford (-42)
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (-112)
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (-185)
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (-194)
Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (-258)
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daniel Suarez prevails in NASCAR photo finish | NASCAR Atlanta results