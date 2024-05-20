Who won NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro? Winner is Joey Logano, plus full results

Joey Logano dominated the entire way on his way to taking the checkered flag in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star race Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Logano, in the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, pocketed $1 million for the victory in the 40th annual race. It was the second consecutive win for Ford after Brad Keselowski won at Darlington last week for the manufacture's first win of the season.

Logano led 199 of the 200 laps.

It was Logano's second All-Star win in 14 starts. His last points series race victory was at Atlanta in the spring of 2023.

Denny Hamlin was second followed by Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Logano became the ninth driver to win multiple All-Star races. It was the fifth All-Star race win for Team Penske (four different drivers).

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR All-Star Race at North-Wilkesboro Speedway.

1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet Kaulig Racing

19. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

DNF Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

