Who won NASCAR Cup race in Talladega? Winner is Tyler Reddick, plus full results
Tyler Reddick survived the final lap of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway to win the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series event.
Michael McDowell's double-block gone wrong on the bumper of Brad Keselowski sent the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford spinning into the rest of the field, while Reddick passed Keselowski and Noah Gragson before the caution was thrown to win the race.
Keselowski's winless streak continues, though with a runner-up finish. Gragson earns a season-best third place finish.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
