Who won NASCAR Cup race in Talladega? Winner is Tyler Reddick, plus full results

Tyler Reddick survived the final lap of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway to win the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series event.

Michael McDowell's double-block gone wrong on the bumper of Brad Keselowski sent the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford spinning into the rest of the field, while Reddick passed Keselowski and Noah Gragson before the caution was thrown to win the race.

Keselowski's winless streak continues, though with a runner-up finish. Gragson earns a season-best third place finish.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

