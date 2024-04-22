Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Talladega? Winner is Tyler Reddick, plus full results

Nick Gray, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

Tyler Reddick survived the final lap of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway to win the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series event.

Michael McDowell's double-block gone wrong on the bumper of Brad Keselowski sent the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford spinning into the rest of the field, while Reddick passed Keselowski and Noah Gragson before the caution was thrown to win the race.

Keselowski's winless streak continues, though with a runner-up finish. Gragson earns a season-best third place finish.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.

RACE RECAP: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Geico 500

Who won the NASCAR Talladega race? Winner, race results for Geico 500 Cup Series race

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  3. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  6. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

  7. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  9. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  10. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  11. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  12. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  13. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  14. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  16. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  17. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  18. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  23. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  24. Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  25. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  26. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  28. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  29. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  30. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  31. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  32. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  34. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  35. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  36. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  37. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  38. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in Talladega: Tyler Reddick is winner Sunday