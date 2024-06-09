Who won NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma? Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results

Kyle Larson moved past Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher late in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, then motored to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson and Truex passed Buescher with 10 laps to go, then Larson drove past Truex for the lead on the next lap.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet kept his distance and eased to the win, while Truex ran out of gas on the final lap and finished in 27th.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Cam Waters, No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

