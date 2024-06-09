Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma? Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results

nick gray, nashville tennessean
·2 min read

Kyle Larson moved past Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher late in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, then motored to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson and Truex passed Buescher with 10 laps to go, then Larson drove past Truex for the lead on the next lap.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet kept his distance and eased to the win, while Truex ran out of gas on the final lap and finished in 27th.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  6. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  10. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  11. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  12. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  15. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  16. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  17. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  18. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  20. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  21. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  22. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  23. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  25. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  26. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  27. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  28. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  30. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  32. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  33. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  34. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  35. Cam Waters, No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  37. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  38. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

