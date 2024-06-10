Who won NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma? Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results
Kyle Larson moved past Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher late in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, then motored to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.
Larson and Truex passed Buescher with 10 laps to go, then Larson drove past Truex for the lead on the next lap.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet kept his distance and eased to the win, while Truex ran out of gas on the final lap and finished in 27th.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
RACE RECAP: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Toyota/Save Mart 350
Who won the NASCAR Sonoma race? Winner, race results for Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cam Waters, No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NASCAR Cup results in Sonoma: Kyle Larson is winner Sunday