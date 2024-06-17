Who won NASCAR Cup race in Iowa? Winner is Ryan Blaney, plus full results

Ryan Blaney held off William Byron and Chase Elliott to win Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Blaney took two tires on the final pit stop to restart with the lead, then pulled away from the field.

Blaney and Kyle Larson appeared to be the class of the field, but Larson crashed early in Stage 3 and returned to the race 31 laps down en route to a 34th-place finish.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

RACE RECAP: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Iowa Corn 350

Who won the NASCAR Iowa race? Winner, race results for Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NASCAR Cup results in Iowa: Ryan Blaney is winner Sunday