Who won NASCAR Cup race in Iowa? Winner is Ryan Blaney, plus full results

Ryan Blaney held off William Byron and Chase Elliott to win Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Blaney took two tires on the final pit stop to restart with the lead, then pulled away from the field.

Blaney and Kyle Larson appeared to be the class of the field, but Larson crashed early in Stage 3 and returned to the race 31 laps down en route to a 34th-place finish.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  7. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  8. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  9. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  12. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  13. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  14. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  16. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  19. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  20. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  21. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  23. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  25. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  27. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  28. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  29. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  30. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  31. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  33. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  34. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  35. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  36. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

