Who won NASCAR Cup race in Iowa? Winner is Ryan Blaney, plus full results
Ryan Blaney held off William Byron and Chase Elliott to win Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Blaney took two tires on the final pit stop to restart with the lead, then pulled away from the field.
Blaney and Kyle Larson appeared to be the class of the field, but Larson crashed early in Stage 3 and returned to the race 31 laps down en route to a 34th-place finish.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
