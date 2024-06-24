Who won NASCAR Cup race in New Hampshire? Norman native Christopher Bell is winner
Norman native Christopher Bell sped to the lead on wet tires and held off Josh Berry to win Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The race was red flagged for more than two hours but resumed on Lap 219. After several late-race cautions, Bell outlasted Berry to end a lengthy race.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in New Hampshire: Christopher Bell is winner