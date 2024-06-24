Who won NASCAR Cup race in New Hampshire? Norman native Christopher Bell is winner

Norman native Christopher Bell sped to the lead on wet tires and held off Josh Berry to win Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The race was red flagged for more than two hours but resumed on Lap 219. After several late-race cautions, Bell outlasted Berry to end a lengthy race.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

