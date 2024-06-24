Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in New Hampshire? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results

nick gray, nashville tennessean
Christopher Bell sped to the lead on wet tires and held off Josh Berry to win Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The race was red flagged for more than two hours but resumed on Lap 219. After several late-race cautions, Bell outlasted Berry to end a lengthy race.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  6. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  8. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  9. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  10. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  11. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  12. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  14. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  15. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  17. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  20. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  22. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  23. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  25. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  26. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  28. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  29. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  30. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  32. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  33. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  34. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  35. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  36. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

