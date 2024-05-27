Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte? Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600

nick gray, the oklahoman
·2 min read

Norman native Christopher Bell is the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a race shortened to 249 laps by rain.

Bell earns his second win of the Cup Series season after holding off Brad Keselowski on what can now be considered a late-race restart.

Kyle Larson, who hustled back from Indianapolis after running the rain-delayed Indy 500, will end up running zero laps in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier, who started in the back of the field after Larson qualified the car Saturday, finished 13th in relief of Larson.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

RECAP: NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard of Coca-Cola 600

Who won the NASCAR Charlotte race? Winner, race results for Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  7. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  13. Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  16. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  17. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  18. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  20. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  21. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  23. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  24. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  25. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  26. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  28. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  32. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  33. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  35. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  36. Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

  37. BJ McLeod, No. 66 Power Source Ford

  38. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  39. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  40. JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in Charlotte: Norman's Christopher Bell is winner