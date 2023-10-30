World Cup winner Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d'Or

After conquering the 2022 World Cup and delivering Argentina its first world title since 1986, Lionel Messi became an eight-time Ballon d'Or 2023 on Monday, edging out runner-up Erling Haaland for the 2023 award.

Messi added the final line to his own legendary résumé last December, beating France, and 3rd-place finisher Kylian Mbappe, in a penalty shootout which decided one of the most thrilling games in the history of the sport, let alone in the final of a major tournament.

Only 10 players have won multiple Ballons d'Or and only five claimed the honor thrice or more.

Lionel Messi (now 8) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) have accounted for 20 percent of Ballons d'Or, while the lion's share of the winners have hailed from Europe.

European players have won 53 Ballon d'Or awards, with South America claiming 12 between Argentina and Brazil. George Weah has Africa's only Ballon d'Or, while no North American or Asian has earned enough votes to be counted a winner.

In fact, Sadio Mane (2nd, 2022) and Weah (1st, 1995) are the only other players from outside Europe and South America to finish in the top three amongst vote-getters in a single year.

Ballon d’Or winners by year

2023: Lionel Messi

2022: Karim Benzema

2021: Lionel Messi

2020: not awarded due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Lionel Messi

2018: Luka Modric

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2009: Lionel Messi

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo

2007: Kaka

2006: Fabio Cannavaro

2005: Ronaldinho

2004: Andriy Shevchenko

2003: Pavel Nedved

2002: Ronaldo Nizario

2001: Michael Owen

2000: Luis Figo

1999: Rivaldo

1998: Zinedine Zidane

1997: Ronaldo Nizario

1996: Matthias Sammer

1995: George Weah

1994: Hristo Stoichkov

1993: Roberto Baggio

1992: Marco van Basten

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin

1990: Lothar Matthaus

1989: Marco van Basten

1988: Marco van Basten

1987: Ruud Gullit

1986: Igor Belanov

1985: Michel Platini

1984: Michel Platini

1983: Michel Platini

1982: Paolo Rossi

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1979: Kevin Keegan

1978: Kevin Keegan

1977: Allan Simonsen

1976: Franz Beckenbauer

1975: Oleg Blokhin

1974: Johan Cruyff

1973: Johan Cruyff

1972: Franz Beckenbauer

1971: Johan Cruyff

1970: Gerd Muller

1969: Gianni Rivera

1968: George Best

1967: Florian Albert

1966: Bobby Charlton

1965: Eusebio

1964: Denis Law

1963: Lev Yashin

1962: Josef Masopust

1961: Omar Sivori

1960: Luis Suarez

1959: Alfredo Di Stefano

1958: Raymond Kopa

1957: Alfredo Di Stefano

1956: Stanley Matthews

Who has won the most Ballons d’Or all-time?