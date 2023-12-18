Advertisement

Who won Michigan football’s MVP, rookie of the year, and more awards?

Owen Pustell
·2 min read

Michigan’s 2023 season will be one to remember. The Wolverines went undefeated in the regular season for a second straight year, beat Michigan State 49-0, and defeated Ohio State for the third consecutive season. Michigan won the Big Ten (again) and became the first Big Ten team to make the playoffs three seasons in a row. Additionally, Blake Corum set the single-season rushing touchdown record while tying the all-time rushing touchdown record with two games remaining.

The Wolverines assigned season awards on Sunday night and will look to close out the season with a win over Alabama and then a trip to the national championship game in Houston.

Here are the winners.

Scout team players of the week

Rookie of the year

Most improved players

Robert P. Ufer Bequest, Humphries-Miller Scholarship Award

Top Linebacker, top defensive lineman

Top offensive lineman

Blue collar award, toughest player award

Special teams player of the year, specialist of the year

Offensive players of the year

Team MVP as voted on by his teammates

Defensive players of the year

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire