Who won Michigan football’s MVP, rookie of the year, and more awards?

Michigan’s 2023 season will be one to remember. The Wolverines went undefeated in the regular season for a second straight year, beat Michigan State 49-0, and defeated Ohio State for the third consecutive season. Michigan won the Big Ten (again) and became the first Big Ten team to make the playoffs three seasons in a row. Additionally, Blake Corum set the single-season rushing touchdown record while tying the all-time rushing touchdown record with two games remaining.

The Wolverines assigned season awards on Sunday night and will look to close out the season with a win over Alabama and then a trip to the national championship game in Houston.

Here are the winners.

Scout team players of the week

The hard work of this group has not gone unnoticed! Raheem, Hayden, and Nico are our Scout Team Players of the Year!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GCrc7vrpvy — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Rookie of the year

Semaj has burst onto the scene this year and comes away as the recipient of our Rookie of the Year Award!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yFMEI1zp9X — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Most improved players

Dedication to perfecting their craft. Max, KG, and Tommy have put in the work and have been recognized as the most improved players on the team this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2d70Cvd5uG — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Robert P. Ufer Bequest, Humphries-Miller Scholarship Award

Kris and Zak have an unquestioned love for Michigan and dedication to success in the classroom.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fVQ03lxPfA — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Top Linebacker, top defensive lineman

Top Linebacker » Mike B

Top D-Linemen » Mason and KG#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fA7ZfsNGfG — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Top offensive lineman

The unanimous All-American takes home the award for the top offensive lineman!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9cW0Io8lX3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

Blue collar award, toughest player award

Special teams player of the year, specialist of the year

Offensive players of the year

Team MVP as voted on by his teammates

Defensive players of the year

Leaders of the nation’s best scoring defense#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lzuXVYCx8C — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2023

