Who won March Madness 2024? What to know about last night's NCAA Championship game

Time to check your brackets for the final time! March Madness, one of the biggest competitions in sports, ended Monday night.

The Purdue Boilermakers (34-4) and UConn Huskies (36-3) faced off in Monday's National Championship Game. Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz., began at 9:20 p.m. ET.

The Huskies were the favorited to win the NCAA Championship over the Boilermakers, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. But which team came out on top last night? Here's a look.

Who won the 2024 NCAA tournament?

UConn is the 2024 NCAA tournament champion, beating Purdue 75-60

How many times has UConn won March Madness?

Connecticut Huskies celebrate winning the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium.

The Huskies have now won the NCAA national championship for the second year in a row. UConn is the eighth program to do so back-to-back and the first since Florida in 2006-07, according to USA Today.

The 2024 March Madness win is the Huskies' sixth national championship in team history. UConn is third all-time in the men's NCAA Division I basketball. All six victories have come after 1999, per CNN. UConn has won more March Madness titles in the 21st century than any other men's team.

Who won March Madness 2023?

UConn won its 5th national championship game in 2023 after beating San Diego State, 76-59.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who won March Madness 2024? What to know about NCAA Championship game