Who Won the Heisman Trophy Last Year?

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner was Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who now a roookie quarterback with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions during his senior season Heisman campaign. He led the Sooners to a 12–1 record and a College Football Playoff spot en route to becoming the eighth quarterback to take home the trophy in the last 10 years and the first senior to do so since 2006.

The Sooner standout set the NCAA record for passing efficiency during the 2017 season with a record of 203.76 and topped his own previous NCAA record of 196.38 set during his junior season.

A Heisman finalist during the 2016 season as well, Mayfield finished third behind Lousiville's Lamar Jackson and Clemson's DeShaun Watson.

Mayfield joined Billy Vessels (’52), Steve Owens (’69), Billy Sims (’78), Jason White (’03) and Sam Bradford (’08) as Oklahoma Heisman winners.