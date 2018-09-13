Who Won The First Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez Fight?

The highly anticipated rematch between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place Saturday.

The fight is a rematch from a fight in September 2017 that ended with a controversial draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez over GGG, who many thought was the winner.

Byrd only gave Golovkin the fourth and seventh round of the fight. Alvarez said he thought he won seven or eight rounds, while Golovkin disagreed. The crowd booed when the score was announced, and Byrd was given a break from judging following the decision.

• Boxing Judge Adalaide Byrd Has A History Of Unpredictable Results

The two were initially schedule for a May 5 rematch, but it had to be canceled because Alvarez tested positive for a banned substance twice. Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol and blamed it on contaminated meat from his native Mexico. He was given a six-month suspension that ended August 17.

Golovkin beat Vanes Martirosyan as a replacement opponent on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez is 49–1–2 with 34 knockouts in his career. Golovkin is 38–0–1 with 33 knockouts.

Canelo and Alvarez square off at 8 p.m. ET. The fight will be broadcast on HBO PPV.