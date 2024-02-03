Find out who won our Daily Leader Athlete of the Week poll for Jan. 22-27

Pontiac basketball star Bailey Masching won the Pontiac Daily Leader's Athlete of the Week honor for the week of Jan. 22-27 after outdistancing the rest of the field by nearly 100 votes.

Masching was a leader for Pontiac's girls' basketball squad as the team split a pair of contests. Her big game was a 22-point effort against Auburn at the IPC-Sangamo shootout last weekend.

Masching garnered 239 votes, which was 37 percent of the vote on the Athlete of the Week poll, while runnerup Tyler Curl hauled in 141 votes (22 percent). There were 653 total votes cast.

The rest of the nominees were: Pontiac's Henry Brummel and Riley Weber; Kesler Collins of Flanagan-Cornell; Chloe Hoselton and Tyler Curl of Prairie Central; Micah Meiss and Savannah Hamilton of El Paso-Gridley; Dwight's Luke Gallet.

Each week we nominate a group of stars and you get to go and vote in our poll. The voting at pontiacdailyleader.com ends at noon each Friday. You can email Erich Murphy at emurphy@gannett.com by 9 a.m. each Monday to submit a potential nominee who may be placed on the ballot.

