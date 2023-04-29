Who won the 2023 NFL draft in second and third rounds? LeRoy Butler.

"Experts" will provide grades to the Packers and other teams after Friday's second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

There is hardly a consensus and we won't truly know how players will pan out for a few years. But one person involved in the draft for the Packers tonight that almost everyone gave an "A" to was LeRoy Butler.

Butler, the Packers legend and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Famer, announced two of the team's picks Friday: the 50th overall pick in the second round and the 78th overall pick in the third round. The picks generated wide receiver Jaylen Green and tight end Tucker Kraft. Earlier in the night, the Packers selected tight end Luke Musgrave.

While some former players or celebrities who announce picks may struggle with the job of being on stage and delivering their lines, Butler was a natural.

"Jordan Love we got some help for you," Butler said before making the pick of Reed.

And before actually reading the pick, Butler proudly proclaimed about the Packers: "The best franchise, by the way, in my opinion."

After announcing Reed as the pick, Butler then correctly said: "We always get good receivers in the second round."

Butler, of course, is referring to the Packers' tradition of selecting star receivers in the second round since 2006 (Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Christian Watson).

Butler wasn't done as he came back and announced Kraft later in the night, again expressing his joy in how Love is getting more help.

Social media wants more of Butler at the draft.

I want Leroy butler to announce our draft picks every year — PackOnlyPodcast (@PackOnlyPodcast) April 29, 2023

I'll never get tired of hearing LeRoy Butler tip the pick right before he announces it with "More help for Jordan Love." Music to my ears! Welcome to the Green Bay Packers, Tucker Kraft! ☺️🧀 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mZoqs4aXI8 — Soxy (@Sox_CM) April 29, 2023

I smiled every time Leroy Butler said “Jordan, we got you some more help”. — Jacob (@NotionsOfJacob) April 29, 2023

LeRoy Butler is a national treasure — A Positive Packers Person (@Pack2theFuture) April 29, 2023

Leroy Butler >>>> — Joe Holt (@joeholt4444) April 29, 2023

LEROY BUTLER KILLING THE DRAFT — Billdosaurus Rex🦕 (@Ferd_Turgeson) April 29, 2023

If LeRoy Butler ever buys himself a beer in the state of WI, we failed as a state. — Kyle Narges 🦖 (@MrNarge3) April 29, 2023

leroy butler is the most biased man on the planet and i love everything about it — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) April 29, 2023

