Wommack, son of ex-Arkansas defensive coordinator, to take over as Alabama DC

Kane Wommack, who has led the South Alabama football program for the last three seasons, recently resigned his post and is set to become the Alabama defensive coordinator.

Wommack, 36, is the son of former Arkansas defensive coordinator Dave Wommack, and actually graduated from Fayetteville High School in 2005 and lettered for the Razorbacks during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

He then transferred to Southern Mississippi where his father was the linebackers coach at the time and finished out his college career there before following in his father’s footsteps and getting into coaching.

Newly hired Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer previously served with Wommack on the Indiana staff in 2019, as DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and Wommack was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator under Tom Allen.

Wommack led South Alabama to a major upset of Oklahoma State in Stillwater last season, defeating the Cowboys 33-7.

