USWNT fans chant 'F--- Trump' on live TV after World Cup title

The U.S. women are World Cup champions. Millions of fans across America are celebrating. In parks, on downtown streets, in living rooms, and elsewhere.

So are the tens of thousands who travelled to France for the occasion. Fox News figured it would send a reporter and camera crew across the Atlantic to capture the scene in Lyon.

And ... uh ... they found quite a scene!

As the reporter started his spiel, shortly after the final whistle blew on a 2-0 U.S. victory, fans in the Lyon sports bar he’d trekked to struck up a chorus:

“F*** Trump, f*** Trump, f*** Trump!”

Part of the context – though certainly not all of it – is that many of the world-champion women have been critical of President Trump. In an interview with Yahoo Sports in May, Megan Rapinoe called him “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person.”

Then, during the World Cup, a video of Rapinoe saying she wouldn’t go to the “f***ing” White House incited a miniature feud between the USWNT co-captain and the President.

A majority of the team’s fans, of course, would side with Rapinoe over Trump. So the let their feelings be known when Fox News gave them the air time.

And by the way, one of Trump’s criticisms of Rapinoe? “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

Consider the job finished. Rapinoe is not only taking home the World Cup. She’s adding a Golden Boot and Golden Ball to her trophy cabinet as well.

