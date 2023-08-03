Women's World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Australia's Alanna Kennedy celebrates after teammate Hayley Raso scored their second during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins) (Victoria Adkins / Associated Press)

Group play is over at the Women's World Cup — it's time for the knockout rounds.

The United States, one of 16 teams that have advanced out of group play, looks to overcome a somewhat lackluster run over the first week of the tournament as it tries to a win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. Playing in the most competitive Women's World Cup field ever, the U.S. will face a tough challenge against Sweden in the round of 16. Potential showdowns with England and the Netherlands also loom beyond Sunday.

“It’s our responsibility to find the next step, to find the next 1% to push the team forward and keep this team up front,” U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski said before the start of the tournament. Here’s a look at what comes next at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

ROUND OF 16

Switzerland vs. Spain preview

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas after scoring against Zambia at the Women's World Cup on July 26. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

The buzz: Spain has one of the deepest, most talented rosters in the tournament, but the team has been racked by internal dissension since last fall, when 15 players threatened to quit if Jorge Vilda remained as coach. Vilda stayed on, most of the players backed down, and Spain won its first two group-play games by a combined 8-0.

But the normality was short-lived, and Spain is again engulfed in controversy after it abruptly moved out of its base camp with players complaining they were bored. Three days later, the team lost to Japan 4-0 to finish second in the group. Spain will have to regain its focus quickly against Switzerland, which did not allow a goal in group play yet won just one of three games, beating the Philippines before playing Norway and New Zealand to scoreless draws.

Japan vs. Norway preview

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa celebrates after scoring against Zambia at the Women's World Cup on July 22. (John Cowpland / Associated Press)

The buzz: Japan was astonishingly good in the group stage, scoring 11 times in three shutout wins, the last a 4-0 rout of tournament favorite Spain.

Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa, who has had a pair of two-goal games, is one of three Japanese players with multiple goals. Mina Tanaka and Angel City FC’s Jun Endo have combined for five assists.

Norway, meanwhile, stumbled out of the gate, losing its opener to New Zealand, then playing Switzerland to a scoreless draw before clinching a spot in the second round on goal differential with a 6-0 rout of the Philippines. Sophie Roman Haug had a hat trick in that game.

Netherlands vs. South Africa preview

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana controls the ball in front of Argentina's Julieta Cruz during a Women's World Cup match on July 28. (Andrew Cornaga / Associated Press)

The buzz: Thembi Kgatlana’s stoppage-time goal lifted South Africa over Italy in the Group G finale and into the round of 16, where it will face an unbeaten Dutch team that is building momentum. After a nervy 1-0 win over Portugal and a 1-1 draw with the U.S., the Netherlands pounded Vietnam 7-0, getting goals from five different players.

Jill Roord has three of her team’s nine goals in the tournament.

But don’t discount South Africa. Although the win over Italy was the country’s first in World Cup play, it took a 90th-minute goal for Sweden to beat the Banyana Banyana, Argentina scored twice in the final 16 minutes to erase a 2-0 deficit and earn a draw and then, against Italy, the Africans rallied twice to get the result they needed. They could have easily finished their group unbeaten with seven points, just as the Dutch did.

U.S. vs. Sweden preview

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher holds the ball during a win over Vietnam at the Women's World Cup on July 23. (Andrew Cornaga / Associated Press)

The buzz: This matchup seemed inevitable since the U.S. has played Sweden in six of the last eight Olympic or World Cup tournaments. But the Americans have won just two of those games, and while the teams come into this rematch unbeaten, they’re carrying vastly different kinds of momentum.

Sweden won its group easily, winning all three games and outscoring Italy and Argentina 7-0 in the last two, while the U.S. played to draws in its last two games, barely holding off stubborn Portugal to advance as the second-place team. It was just the second time in nine World Cups the U.S. did not win its group.

The Americans have too much talent to struggle this much, and they’re more than capable of breaking out here. They’ve allowed just one goal — and that came on the only shot on target that keeper Alyssa Naeher has faced in three games — but they’ve had trouble connecting in the final third, scoring just once in the last 193 minutes.

If this U.S. team doesn’t figure that out soon, the Americans will be heading home from a World Cup short of the semifinals for the first time. Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt has three goals, one fewer than the U.S. has as a team.

England vs. Nigeria preview

England's Lauren James, right, celebrates with teammate Ella Toone after scoring against Denmark at the Women's World Cup on July 28. (Sophie Ralph / Associated Press)

The buzz: England, the reigning European champion, came into this tournament as a favorite and it has done nothing to tarnish that pedigree, never trailing in its three group-stage wins.

Although the Lionesses took a while to get on track, beating Haiti and Denmark by identical 1-0 scores, they demolished China 6-1 in their last game, taking 14 of their 17 shots from inside the penalty area.

Lauren James scored twice in that one and has three goals in the tournament. She also has three assists, giving her a hand in six of England’s eight goals.

Nigeria has already knocked off one pre-World Cup favorite, beating Australia 3-2 in group play. It also played Canada to a scoreless draw, a result that had a lot to do with the group-stage exit by the reigning Olympic champions. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has pitched two shutouts in three games for Nigeria, which is playing in the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time this century.

Australia vs. Denmark preview

Australia teammates Sam Kerr, from left, Emily Van Egmond and Caitlin Foord celebrate after a Women's World Cup win over Canada on July 31. (Hamish Blair / Associated Press)

The buzz: Australia is expected to get captain and leading scorer Sam Kerr back from the calf injury that sidelined her through the group stage, though the 10th-ranked Matildas didn’t seem to miss her much in their 4-0 win over Canada in the group-stage finale.

That victory, behind two first-half goals from Hayley Raso, righted a ship that appeared to be sinking after a nail-biter with Ireland and a loss to Nigeria. Australia has made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in three of the last four tournaments, and a win here would send it back there again. No. 13

Denmark, which hasn’t gotten this far in a World Cup since 1995, has done just enough to get by, beating China 1-0 on Amalie Vangsgaard’s goal in the 90th minute, then advancing with a 2-0 win over Haiti on a penalty kick and a goal 10 minutes into stoppage time.

