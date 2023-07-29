Women's World Cup Power Rankings

The 2023 Women's World Cup has been intriguing viewing so far as powerhouses are flexing their muscles and minnows are causing shocks.

But who are the favorites? Which teams are struggling? Who are the dark horses?

Based on their performances so far at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, here's our Power Rankings of all 32 teams.

The minnows

Argentina v South Africa: Group G - FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
25. Argentina
26. Italy
27. Republic of Ireland
28. Panama
29. Vietnam
30. Costa Rica
31. Morocco
32. Zambia

The outsiders

FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH16-COL-KOR
17. Colombia
18. Nigeria
19. Philippines
20. New Zealand
21. Norway
22. South Africa
23. South Korea
24. Haiti

The dark horses

Sweden v Italy: Group G - FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
9. Sweden
10. Canada
11. Portugal
12. Denmark
13. China
14. Australia
15. Jamaica
16. Switzerland

The contenders

FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH25-ENG-DEN
1. USA
2. England
3. Germany
4. Spain
5. France
6. Japan
7. Netherlands
8. Brazil