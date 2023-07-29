Women's World Cup Power Rankings

The 2023 Women's World Cup has been intriguing viewing so far as powerhouses are flexing their muscles and minnows are causing shocks.

But who are the favorites? Which teams are struggling? Who are the dark horses?

Based on their performances so far at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, here's our Power Rankings of all 32 teams.

The minnows

25. Argentina

26. Italy

27. Republic of Ireland

28. Panama

29. Vietnam

30. Costa Rica

31. Morocco

32. Zambia

The outsiders

17. Colombia

18. Nigeria

19. Philippines

20. New Zealand

21. Norway

22. South Africa

23. South Korea

24. Haiti

The dark horses

9. Sweden

10. Canada

11. Portugal

12. Denmark

13. China

14. Australia

15. Jamaica

16. Switzerland

The contenders

1. USA

2. England

3. Germany

4. Spain

5. France

6. Japan

7. Netherlands

8. Brazil

