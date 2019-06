Women's World Cup knockout stage schedule: All the dates, times and matchups

One of these 16 teams will raise the Women's World Cup trophy on July 7. (Getty)

Now that we know which 16 teams will take part in the knockout stage, how does it shake out?

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23

England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24

United States vs. Spain, Noon ET

Sweden vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, Noon ET

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28

France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29

Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET

Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

Winner of June 27 match vs. winner of June 28 match, 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 3

Winners of June 29 matches, 3 p.m. ET

Third-Place Match

Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m. ET

Women’s World Cup Final

Sunday, July 7, 11 a.m. ET