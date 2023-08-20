Women's World Cup final 2023 predictions: Our writers in Sydney pick England or Spain

England's Lionesses at the Stadium Australia the night before the World Cup final - Getty Images/Franck Fife

Spain are marginal favourites against England for what is expected to be a close Women’s World Cup final decided by fine margins.

England are unlikely to dominate possession but could well possess greater firepower, and surely have the superior coach in serial tournament winner Sarina Wiegman.

Tom Garry, Luke Edwards and Oliver Brown will be in attendance at Stadium Australia in Sydney tomorrow, and here they give us their predictions.

Tom Garry, Women’s Football Reporter

This should be a very evenly matched final and it could be an extremely nervy watch for England fans, but the Lionesses have the invaluable experience of having played in a major international final before. And they have a manager in Sarina Wiegman that they all believe in wholeheartedly.

The same cannot be said for Spain. Nonetheless, they have a team full of highly-technical players and they will control a lot of the possession. It will not be easy, but England have the ability to score multiple goals against this Spanish defence, and they have the defensive resilience to hold out at the other end.

I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but I do think England will win the World Cup.

Prediction: Spain 1-2 England

Luke Edwards

It would be incredibly dangerous to underestimate Spain. There has been a slightly worrying tone to some of the coverage since the semi-final victory over Australia that England have already won their hardest game. That is not true.

Spain may have lost 4-0 to Japan in the group stage but they gave England their toughest test in the Euros last summer and were six minutes away from knocking England out of their own tournament in the quarter-final.

They are a match-up nightmare for England as they have better technical players and will force the Lionesses to adapt. The Lionesses will have to play without the ball more and be clinical with their counter-attacks.

Having said this, England are stronger and more powerful than Spain, and one of their greatest strengths is they are able to play in a variety of different ways. They also have two strikers in form in Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. If England score first they could win quite comfortably, but even if they are chasing the game they should still have enough to triumph. It will not be easy.

Prediction: England 2 Spain 0

Alessia Russo scored the goal that took the semi-final away from hosts Australia - AP/Abbie Parr

Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer

A major final brings almost a guarantee of churning, unbearable tension, and expect this to be no different. While Sarina Wiegman is an expert in dialling down the hype with her trust-the-process mantras, both she and her players are acutely aware of what is at stake here. A first World Cup triumph for England since 1966? It is the type of triumph that would furnish this team with statues, book deals, even a few damehoods.

For that reason, this is a game that could easily become attritional. But the European champions have mastered the invaluable skill of peaking at the right time, and the confidence they gleaned from their ruthless dispatch of Australia should prove decisive, especially against a defence as flaky as Spain’s.

Prediction: England 1 Spain 0