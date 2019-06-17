Women's World Cup Du Jour: VAR drama defines France-Nigeria, South Korea finally scores

France's Wendie Renard whiffed on a penalty kick against Nigeria, but found a tiny bit of redemption when she nailed it on a do-over. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)



Key result

France 1-0 Nigeria

France’s fate was already decided before either team took the field on Monday (they’re advancing to the knockout round), but some bonkers VAR drama turned Nigeria-France into the most interesting match of the day.

It started when Ngozi Ebere took down Viviane Asseyi in the box, which sent the referee to VAR to check it out. Ebere was given her second yellow card and sent off after her foul was deemed illegal, which set up Wendie Renard to take a penalty kick and break the 0-0 deadlock. But Renard, who had an own goal against Norway, couldn’t find the net — the ball clunked off the post.

But in a mad twist, the positioning of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie on the penalty kick sent the referee to VAR again. Replay showed that Nnadozie had come off the line, so Renard got a do-over on her penalty kick. This time, she didn’t miss.

Renard takes advantage of the second chance penalty and gives France the late lead! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sdys2TRqso — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Standout player

Shimeng Peng, China

Fate and VAR interceded on Wendie Renard’s behalf to give her some kind of redemption after two key disasters in two different games, which is why she just can’t be Monday’s standout player. Instead, that honor goes to China’s goalkeeper Shimeng Peng, who blocked shot after shot to preserve both the draw against Spain and her team’s opportunity to advance.

What a save by Shimeng Peng!



She blocks Hermoso's header and keeps things scoreless in the first half. pic.twitter.com/a1Ogj6IfdN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Peng with ANOTHER huge save!



She blocks the shot and keeps China's hopes of advancing alive as things remain scoreless vs Spain. pic.twitter.com/VCjWCePxQx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Peng helped keep the game at 0-0, and the draw advanced China to the knockout round. Anytime your performance causes your coach to cry tears of joy, you get to be the standout player.

This is what it means 🇨🇳



China's coach is brought to tears after advancing to the knockout stage in the #FIFAWWC. pic.twitter.com/ke5DL7cjhy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Best goal

Yeo Min-ji, South Korea

South Korea hadn’t scored a single goal in their entire World Cup. Staring at the end of their tournament, Yeo Min-ji managed to find the net to deliver South Korea a symbolic yet important goal.

Yeo Min-ji takes one back for South Korea!!!



Peep that back-heel nutmeg to set it up 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/oWn4HnOeNC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Headlines from the touchlines

Tuesday’s games

Italy vs. Brazil, Group C, 3 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Australia, Group C, 3 p.m. ET

