Women's World Cup 2023 final: Everything you need to know

Spain are through to their first ever Women's World Cup final - Getty Images/Saeed Khan

Spain are through to the Women’s World Cup final after beating Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic finish in Auckland.

It is the first time Spain’s women have reached a World Cup final, where they will play England or Australia depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s semi-final.

This is everything you need to know about the showpiece game.

What and when is it?

The World Cup final is quite simply the single biggest fixture in international women’s football. The tournament is assured to have a new winner this year with Spain, Australia and England all aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

The final will be played on Sunday August 20, with the game kicking off at 11am UK time (8pm Sydney local time).

Where is the match being played?

The final will be played at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

How to watch

Broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup are being shared between BBC and ITV. It was ITV who broadcast England’s quarter-final win but the BBC have rights to broadcast both semi-finals.

The final will be show on both BBC One and ITV1.

How did the teams reach the final?

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden.

Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England.

Who is in England’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

What are the odds?

Spain 5/6

England 9/4

Australia 4/1

