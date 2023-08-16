When is the Women's World Cup 2023 final: Everything you need to know

Ella Toone fired the Lionesses into the Women's World Cup final - Getty Images/Xinhua

England will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday after beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final in Sydney

It is the first time the Lionesses have reached a World Cup final, where they will play Spain at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

This is everything you need to know about the showpiece game.

What and when is it?

The World Cup final is quite simply the single biggest fixture in international women’s football. The tournament is assured to have a new winner this year with Spain or England all aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

The final will be played on Sunday August 20, with the game kicking off at 11am UK time (8pm Sydney local time).

Where is the match being played?

The final will be played at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

How to watch

Broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup are being shared between BBC and ITV. It was ITV who broadcast England’s quarter-final win but the BBC have rights to broadcast both semi-finals.

The final will be show on both BBC One and ITV1.

How did the teams reach the final?

Lauren Hemp’s second-half strike helped fire England into their first World Cup final as the Lionesses sealed a 3-1 victory over co-hosts Australia.

Ella Toone, who replaced the suspended Lauren James for England’s quarter-final win over Colombia, scored 36 minutes into her second start of the tournament in front of a crowd of 75,784.

Sam Kerr, making her first start of competition, equalised for the first-time semi-finalists with a stunning individual goal after the break before Hemp put England back out in front.

Alessia Russo added another late in the second half to cap off the historic encounter and set up an all-European final showdown against Spain.

England are now one win away from lifting two major trophies in just under 13 months after their triumph at last summer’s European Championship.

Meanwhile, Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden.

Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Who is in England’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

What are the odds?

Spain 10/11

England 4/5

Odds correct as of Aug 16