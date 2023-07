Women's World Cup 2023 Day 10: France, Jamaica win to put Brazil on brink of elimination in Group F

France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against Brazil in the group stage of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)

Captain Wendie Renard scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute to lead France over Brazil, 2-1, in a thrilling Group F match at Brisbane Stadium. France took its spot atop the group with four points and Brazil (three points) could be on the brink of elimination following a historic win by Jamaica (four) later in the day.

Renard went unmarked as she charged toward the back post on a corner kick by Selma Bacha and headed it in to bounce over keeper Leticia. It's her 35th career goal for France in her fourth World Cup appearance. She played all 90 minutes in the opener, but appeared to be injured in stoppage time and was questionable for this match.

Wendie Renard towers over the defense 🇫🇷



The captain was inexplicably unmarked at the far post and was never going to miss from there! pic.twitter.com/lbWBDXuXtW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 29, 2023

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage immediately made three substitutions in a last-ditch push for the equalizer. But the fresh legs of Ana Vitoria, Monica and Marta couldn't find it. Their best chance came in the 86th minute off a corner that Monica collected to miss high in the stands.

France, ranked fifth in the world, came into the tournament as a favorite to win it all, but was held scoreless against Jamaica in its opener. It moves to the top of Group F with four points and a final match against Panama. Brazil, ranked eighth, has three points in second place and could have secured its spot in the knockout round with a victory. It will play a pivotal match against Jamaica for its spot in the knockout round.

Eugénie Le Sommer, France's all-time leading scorer, gave her country the early 1-0 lead with a header in the 17th minute. It was a beautiful sequence of teamwork and chemistry. France is 10-1-0 all-time when scoring first in the World Cup.

OF COURSE IT'S FRANCES ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER TO PUT LES BLEUES IN FRONT 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/AhyqdzMMin — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 29, 2023

Brazil, held to four shots in the first half, charged back in the second and Debinha scored the equalizer in the 58th minute to roars from the exuberant crowd.

Jamaica 1, Panama 0

Allyson Swaby gave Jamaica its first ever lead in a World Cup and the Reggae Girlz never relinquished it en route to the first World Cup victory in the program’s history.

The captain headed in a corner off the foot of Trudi Carter to score the winner in the 56th minute against Panama at Perth Rectangular Stadium for the 1-0 final. Panama is eliminated with the loss.

It popped Jamaica, ranked 43rd in the world, over eighth-ranked Brazil in the Group F standings in a brewing upset story. Fifth-ranked France and Jamaica each have four points from a draw with each other, plus a win each.

Brazil has three points and will play Jamaica in the final group stage match with advancement on the line. Jamaica only needs to draw to advance out of the group and eliminate Brazil, an underdog favorite particularly following its showing in a 4-0 win over Panama.

THERE IT IS!



Jamaica scores its first goal of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/QsEtTWaz3M — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 29, 2023

It’s the second World Cup goal in Jamaican history, joining a 2019 World Cup goal in the final match of the group stage against Australia. The Reggae Girlz gave up 12 goals to four total players in that tournament, including three to Brazil’s Cristiane in a 3-0 loss. But this is a wildly improved Jamaica side.

Tiffany Cameron saved Jamaica in an chaotic push by Panama to equalize in the 76th minute. The defense cleared a corner attempt to keep the lead. In the 88th minute, Deneisha Blackwood extinguished a Panama chance off a deep ball into the box and minutes later keeper Rebecca Spencer secured a direct shot when a Panama forward slipped through the defense.

You have to admire the effort in the final moments 🇵🇦👀 pic.twitter.com/y0ZefRPGzk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 29, 2023

Jamaica had chances late to add another goal and appeared to earn its best opportunity with a hand ball on the edge of the box in the early minutes of stoppage time. VAR took away the penalty and Panama pushed even harder for the equalizer in a few harrowing minutes for Jamaican fans. The Reggae Girlz held and will play Brazil on Wednesday with a spot in their first knockout stage on the line.

Sweden 5, Italy 0

Sweden clinched its spot in the knockout rounds with a resounding 5-0 victory against Italy that will likely seal their spot atop Group G. Sweden scored three goals in six minutes to end the first half leading, 3-0, and Amanda Ilestedt tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with two goals scored.

Italy held strong early and pushed for an opening goal in the opening minutes, but couldn't break through Swedish keeper Zecira Musovic. Sweden had its first significant chance in the 27th minute and began the scoring onslaught in the 38th off a header by Ilestedt on the corner kick.

Set pieces continued to be successful for Sweden, which went up 2-0 off a Fridolina Rolfo header on the corner five minutes later. In the first minute of stoppage tie, Stina Blackstenius placed one at the back post for the three-goal lead heading into the break.

Sweden came out of half in control and put two more quick shots on goal that resulted in corners. Ilestedt scored off the corner in the 50th minute for her third goal of the tournament. Brazil's Ary Borges also has three, all on a hat trick against Panama.

Rebecka Blomqvist came on in the 89th minute and added the final goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to put the topper on a strong night for Sweden.

The 29,143 in the stands set an attendance record for Wellington Regional Stadium. Sweden is atop the group with six points and a significant goal differential (+6) compared to Italy (-4), which is second in the group with three points. It is the first time Italy allowed four or more goals in a World Cup match.

Italy can advance from the group stage with a win over South Africa or a draw if Argentina pulls an upset against Sweden. Both matches are Tuesday overnight in the U.S.