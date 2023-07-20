Women's World Cup 2023 Day 1: Hosts Australia and New Zealand open with wins

The host nations got off to fantastic starts on the first day of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand opened the tournament Thursday with a surprise 1-0 win over Norway while Australia snagged a 1-0 win over Ireland to end the day.

Norway entered the Women’s World Cup as the significant favorite to win Group A but gave up a goal to Hannah Wilkinson in the 48th minute.

NEW ZEALAND MAKES HISTORY!



Relive all the action from the Football Ferns' momentous victory over Norway in our 90' in 90" 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/hw3hTfFNt0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 20, 2023

New Zealand wasn’t overmatched at all in this game. The teams split possession and New Zealand had 12 shots to Norway’s 13. Just four of those 25 efforts were on target, and New Zealand’s sustained pressure led to eight corners to just two for Norway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the first win in six Women’s World Cup appearances for New Zealand as over 40,000 fans were in attendance. It’s the largest crowd to ever watch a soccer game in the country, and those in attendance could have witnessed the biggest upset of the tournament.

"We wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world, and I really think we did that tonight... anything is possible!"



Hear from @NZ_Football's and @weareangelcity's Ali Riley after New Zealand makes history in Auckland 🙌 pic.twitter.com/soNwLhSwUZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 20, 2023

The victory also gives New Zealand a phenomenal chance at advancing to the knockout rounds. The other two teams in the group are the Philippines and Switzerland, which meet on Friday. Switzerland is a significant favorite in that game at -500. New Zealand takes on the Philippines on Tuesday and can ensure advancement to the knockout rounds with a win.

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Australia secured all three points to start the World Cup despite not having star forward Sam Kerr.

Advertisement

The team announced before kickoff that Kerr would miss the game because of a calf injury sustained during training. With Kerr watching from the sidelines, Steph Catley slotted home a penalty kick in the 52nd minute for the decisive margin.

STEPH CATLEY SCORES AUSTRALIA'S FIRST GOAL AT THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/1dHVKgxpWd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 20, 2023

Ireland had a chance in the 91st minute off a free kick just outside the penalty box, but it was deflected out for a corner. The Irish continued to put pressure on Australia in the final minutes but couldn’t get a goal to steal a point.

Australia controlled possession and looked like the better team for much of the game before Ireland’s late and frantic push.

The Matildas said Kerr will be sidelined for at least one more game in Group B before she’s re-evaluated after the team’s second match. Nigeria and Canada meet Thursday night (Friday in Australia) in the other opening Group B game.