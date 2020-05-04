Women's Tour cancelled until 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

The start of 2019's Women's Tour in Birkenhead - ACTION PLUS

The 2020 Women’s Tour has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Organisers SweetSpot initially said in March that they were postponing the six-stage race, which was originally scheduled for June.

However, chief executive Hugh Roberts said they had now decided to “work towards June 2021 for the next edition of the Women’s Tour, and will not seek to re-arrange the race later in 2020”.

“We recognise the unprecedented nature of the current global situation and the challenges for the UCI calendar and so wanted to take an early decision not to look for an alternative 2020 date.”

Cycling’s world governing body the UCI is due to announce its revised 2020 calendars for both men and women on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tour of Britain director Mick Bennett has said he would be “totally staggered” if the Tour de France was able to go ahead this summer.

Colombia's Egan Bernal (L), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey is congratulated by teammate Great Britain's Geraint Thomas last year - AFP

Cycling’s biggest race, originally scheduled to run from June 27 to July 19, has been pushed back by two months and given a new start date of August 29. But doubts persist over the race after the French government imposed new restrictions on mass gatherings until the beginning of September.

Bennett remains optimistic his own race, scheduled for September 6-13, can go ahead, even if it overlaps with the French event, as the logistics of organising a shorter, smaller race are less complicated, but he admitted it was impossible to make any firm predictions.

“I would be totally staggered if the Tour de France goes ahead,” Bennett said. “Staggered, but in a positive way if it happens. It’s three weeks long and a global event, so much more so than the Tour of Britain, in terms of the logistics, number of people on the race and the travel involved with people coming from across the world and areas with different levels of restrictions.”