Women's T20 World Cup would have Scotland 'buzzing'

[Getty Images]

Scotland’s women are two wins from qualifying for the T20 World Cup - an achievement batter Lorna Jack says would have them ‘’buzzing through life.’’

The Scots have already beaten the Unites States and Uganda in qualifying but lost to group favourites Sri Lanka. A win over Thailand on Friday in their final group match earns them second spot and a likely semi-final match against Ireland.

Reaching the final guarantees qualification for the World Cup in Bangladesh this autumn.

"If we play to our strengths, we should have the Thailand game in the bag," said Jack.

"Batting-wise we have quite an aggressive line-up. Bowling-wise our attack has been quite on point this whole campaign. This tournament we’ve been a lot more slick, sometimes in the past we’ve either been really high or really low, this time we’ve been riding the wave.

"The semi final is the crunch game. If you win that you are going to the World Cup. I think everyone would just be buzzing through life.

"I’ve been to a lot of these World Cup qualifiers, I’ve never made a world cup. I genuinely believe we have the team that could do it.

"Every single person is this team deserves to go there with the work and commitment they’ve put in over the past year and a half to get to this stage."