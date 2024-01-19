Women's Super League: How do the teams shape up as season resumes - plus predict your final table

Chelsea have a three-point lead at the top of the table, while Bristol City sit bottom after the first 10 games of the season

The Women's Super League is set to return after its winter break - so how have clubs got on so far and are they in a good place to meet their expectations in the second half of the season?

With all 12 sides having played 10 games so far, one short of the halfway point in the campaign, we break down what has happened at the top and bottom.

We also want you to rank how each club has performed so far, and predict how you think the final WSL table will look in May, at the bottom of the page.

1. Chelsea

Points: 25 Goals scored: 32 Goals conceded: 11

It is so far, so good for Chelsea and the defence of their title, but it has not been plain sailing. A draw at Manchester City, who went down to nine players, in October felt like a missed opportunity and they were beaten 4-1 at Arsenal last month.

Manager Emma Hayes rightly pointed out that teams rarely go unbeaten in a season, but Chelsea cannot afford to drop many points in those head-to-head battles with their rivals if they hope to win a fifth successive crown. There is the possible advantage that three of their remaining four games against the other expected top-four sides are at home.

There is still a long way to go and Chelsea sit top with a three-point lead, so they are exactly where they want to be. But the loss of key striker Sam Kerr to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury this month is a major blow and could turn the tide in City or Arsenal's favour.

Pre-season prediction: 1st

2. Manchester City

Points: 22 Goals scored: 26 Goals conceded: 7

Manchester City had been overlooked by many for the title but they started the season in good form despite going down to 10, then nine, players in their first two fixtures against West Ham and Chelsea.

Big wins over Manchester United, Bristol City and Tottenham were highlights but, having already suffered defeats against Arsenal and Brighton, there is little room for further setbacks.

All in all, though, it has been a solid start and they are still within touching distance of Chelsea. They have two of their remaining three games against potential title rivals at home - and that could prove pivotal.

Pre-season prediction: 4th

3. Arsenal

Points: 22 Goals scored: 24 Goals conceded: 10

It was not a great start for Arsenal, losing to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, before a few lacklustre performances.

They lifted their level, picking up important wins against Manchester City and Chelsea to put themselves right back in the title race. Inconsistency still remains though as manager Jonas Eidevall figures out how to integrate his new signings, including exciting January addition Emily Fox.

The return of key players Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema will be a major boost for the second part of the season, while centre-back Leah Williamson is also back in training following an ACL injury.

Pre-season prediction: 2nd

4. Manchester United

Points: 18 Goals scored: 25 Goals conceded: 11

Manchester United's two defeats have been painful ones against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and they have been compounded by costly draws which could derail their title challenge.

A lack of ruthlessness against Leicester City, Brighton and Arsenal means they had already lost ground on the leaders and defeat by Liverpool - the fifth time in 10 matches United have dropped points this season - leaves them seven adrift of Chelsea.

New signings were given time to settle but there will not be the same level of patience after Christmas. On too many occasions, United have lacked the finishing touch in the final third despite creating plenty of chances and controlling possession.

They need to have an exceptional second half of the season - but they have not shown enough yet to suggest they are capable of winning the WSL.

Pre-season prediction: 3rd

5. Liverpool

Points: 18 Goals scored: 15 Goals conceded: 11

It has been a decent campaign for Liverpool so far. Manager Matt Beard targeted a fifth-place finish and they are on course to achieve that, ending the year level on points with Manchester United.

They got off to a brilliant start with victory at Arsenal and have generally proved to be a tough team to play against, as United found out in their last match.

Strong business in the summer transfer window has paid off and club-record signing Sophie Roman Haug has found her feet with four goals and two assists in their last five matches. If they remain consistent, it could be an impressive season.

Pre-season prediction: 7th

6. Tottenham

Points: 15 Goals scored: 15 Goals conceded: 20

It has been a mixed bag from Tottenham but the feeling is positive.

New boss Robert Vilahamn made his mark early on with an exciting, aggressive and attacking style of play which reaped rewards against Bristol City, Brighton and Aston Villa - and they ended the year with a first ever WSL victory over neighbours Arsenal.

But they have been caught out ruthlessly in games against top opposition in Manchester City and Manchester United - so Vilahamn's style comes with its risks.

Fans will be pleased to see a clear identity though and this is a rebuilding season which has started well. It is likely to get better following strong January additions, including Australian international Charlotte Grant.

Pre-season prediction: 8th

Points: 11 Goals scored: 9 Goals conceded: 19

Toffees boss Brian Sorensen has had a tough start to the campaign, having to navigate an injury crisis, while key forward Nicoline Sorensen announced her retirement.

Lack of squad depth and failure to replace some departures in the summer transfer window made for a difficult start but, after just one win in seven games, Everton have started to pick up some results.

Their victory over Liverpool at Anfield was a boost and recent wins over West Ham and Aston Villa means they have quickly jumped away from the relegation zone and into a decent position.

They needed additions in January and have made a few, but defensive reinforcements are desperately required, compounded by the recent departure of centre-back Nathalie Bjorn to Chelsea.

Pre-season prediction: 10th

8. Leicester City

Points: 10 Goals scored: 15 Goals conceded: 21

Leicester's campaign got off to the perfect start with seven points from their first three games - a great return for a side that defied the odds to stay up last season.

Manager Willie Kirk deservedly received praise for his faith in youth and the players delivered with some free-flowing, creative and fearless football.

They have been beaten heavily by the leading clubs in recent weeks but it's been a positive start for Leicester, who have shown they can compete and already look much better than they did last season.

Pre-season prediction: 9th

9. Aston Villa

Points: 9 Goals scored: 12 Goals conceded: 22

It has been a really tough season so far for Aston Villa. Hyped as one of the sides capable of closing the gap to the top four, they lost their first five games and were bottom at one stage.

Injuries to key players and a three-match suspension for striker Kirsty Hanson did not help, and Villa's confidence appeared to take a hit. A few good results recently, though, have started to get them back on track.

They will want to perform much better in 2024, but have already had setbacks with defenders Lucy Parker and Danielle Turner suffering lengthy injuries. It means manager Carla Ward is on a last-minute hunt for new recruits having earlier declared she was happy with the squad prior to those problems.

Pre-season prediction: 5th

10. Brighton

Points: 8 Goals scored: 10 Goals conceded: 22

There were high hopes for Brighton after some strong business in the summer transfer window but, understandably, it has taken time for manager Melissa Phillips to work out the strengths of her new-look squad.

There are still clear areas where they need to improve - they are making too many errors at the back, need to control games better in midfield and inconsistency in results remain.

In-form striker Elisabeth Terland, who sits joint-second in the WSL's top goalscoring charts, has helped the team pick up vital points but they need to kick on from the good foundations Phillips has put in place.

Pre-season prediction: 6th

11. West Ham

Points: 5 Goals scored: 8 Goals conceded: 21

Like Aston Villa, it has been a start to forget for West Ham. But while Villa's struggles were a surprise, West Ham were always likely to suffer given the late appointment of manager Rehanne Skinner in the summer, with so little time to recruit.

Skinner had a small squad lacking in experience but she has been given the backing she craved in the January transfer window with the arrivals of internationals Katrina Gorry, Kristie Mewis and Shelina Zadorsky.

Those new signings add much-needed experience and leadership, but West Ham need to pick up points soon otherwise they could find themselves sitting bottom in May.

Pre-season prediction: 11th

12. Bristol City

Points: 5 Goals scored: 10 Goals conceded: 26

Bristol City were heavy favourites to go straight back down to the Women's Championship. It was not because they lack quality, but they are a young side competing with the deeper financial pockets of Premier League clubs around them.

It was never going to be an easy start for them as a result, but they have improved hugely in the months since returning to the WSL and shown they are capable of staying up.

It will probably be a scrap for them all the way until May but head coach Lauren Smith has guided her team to some encouraging results and they will not be beaten easily.

They can feel positive about their chances of safety but will not have enjoyed rivals West Ham's spending spree this month.

Pre-season prediction: 12th

Predict your WSL table

Now we want you to have your say and predict how you think the WSL table will look at the end of the season.

Do your table below and then share it on social media using #bbcfootball and ask your friends to predict their table too.

This article was originally published on 18 December and has been updated since.